Bulk Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 15-19

EDCO’s Community Cleanup event gives residents an opportunity to place unwanted bulk items curbside that are too large or heavy to put inside collection carts. Community Cleanup Week is scheduled twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and will occur on residents’ regularly scheduled residential curbside collection days. Place unwanted bulk items on the curb along with your regular carts by 6 am. No hazardous waste will be accepted.

Bulky trash items typically include broken appliances, water heaters, furniture, old mattresses (please wrap mattresses prior to setting out; special mattress disposal bags can be purchased at hardware stores or online), yard waste, and other miscellaneous bulky household items. All yard waste will be recycled and must be bagged or bundled. Tree trimmings should be cut into 3-foot lengths and tied securely into bundles not greater than 18 inches in diameter.

Please note: Debris from contractors, landscapers or commercial businesses will not be accepted. Visit EDCO’s website for additional information.

Free Mulch During the Community Cleanup events, free mulch will be available for self-load/ self-haul at the corner of A Avenue and 2nd Street, behind the Little League field for Coronado residents only. Bring a shovel to get your mulch while it lasts and a tarp if you’re hauling in an open truck/trailer. Mulch will be replenished each morning by 8 am.





