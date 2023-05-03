One Big City, Four Walls and “19 Stories” – May 19 & 20

CoSA’s Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance is excited to bring its version of a groundbreaking modern dance trailblazer to the stage. “19 Stories,” inspired by the 1955 production Rooms by Anna Sokolow, chronicles the interior spaces we occupy and the life stories contained within. The production, which features 19 original pieces created by 15 different faculty and student choreographers, takes the stage on May 19 and 20 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at this link.
“We are excited to create an opportunity to understand another person’s experience and see a slice of life from their point of view,” said Gina Bolles Sorensen, Director of the Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance. “As I have watched these dances develop over the last four months, I am struck by how these experiences are so universal and idiosyncratic at the same time.”
Audiences will see into many different “rooms” and witness the occupants in a range of experiences, explained Sorensen. For example, there is a room that represents the occupant’s messy mind, one room that is being robbed, and rooms where occupants are experiencing a range of emotions from joy to sadness.
“This term we created an exciting challenge for ourselves,” said Sorensen. “Instead of creating a concert comprised of separate dances, we conceived of and approached the creation of this concert as if it was one evening-length dance, so the majority of our ensemble remains on stage for the duration of the entire concert.”
The performance is a collaboration with three animation students from CoSA’s Conservatory for Digital Arts. The animation students created the transitions between dances that provides a cohesive thread to seamlessly stitch the pieces together, explained Sorensen.
“The animations reveal a door to the next dance and invite us to the next room,” said Sorensen.
She said they are incredibly grateful to Juniper Clark, Nadia Lugo, and Charlotte Winkler for their work in animation, as well as CoSA’s Conservatory of Theatre Production and Design.