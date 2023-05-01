PAWS is Looking for PURRfect ‘Catdidates’ for Cat City Manager

PAWS of Coronado is looking for its next Cat City Manager to act as an animal ambassador, advocating for animal welfare, under the direction of the Coronado Canine Council. Canine Mayor Higgins knows it’s not just about the dog so he is looking for our new Cat City Manager to fill the open two-year position (2023-2025)!

There is no denying that cats are naturally born for this purrfect prestigious position. Nominations are open NOW through May 19th. Any cat residing in Coronado or who was adopted through PAWS of Coronado is eligible to run for Coronado Cat City Manager. Every cat running for this open position will be part of the efforts of raising life-saving resources for PAWS.

Do you think your feline has what it takes to fill the position? Get additional information and complete the registration at www.pawsofcoronado.org/events or call 619-435-8247.





