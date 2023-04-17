Monday, April 17, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Identity Theft, Elder Abuse, Neglect of Children (4/8-4/14)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Bahama Bend
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
Major injury reported.

Arrests:

4/8/2023: Public Intoxication and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 100 block of 1st Street
25 year old male

4/8/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard
60 year old male

4/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male

4/10/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old female

4/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
31 year old male

4/13/2023: Identity Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Elder Abuse – Felony on 500 block of B Avenue
38 year old female

4/13/2023: Neglect of Children – Misdemeanor on 500 block of B Avenue
38 year old female

4/13/2023: Willful Disobedience of Court Terms – Misdemeanor on 500 block of B Avenue
65 year old male

4/14/2023: Misuse of Handicap Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
43 year old female



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.