Coronado Crime Report: Identity Theft, Elder Abuse, Neglect of Children (4/8-4/14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Bahama Bend

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

Major injury reported.

Arrests:

4/8/2023: Public Intoxication and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 100 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

4/8/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

60 year old male

4/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

4/10/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

46 year old female

4/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

31 year old male

4/13/2023: Identity Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Elder Abuse – Felony on 500 block of B Avenue

38 year old female

4/13/2023: Neglect of Children – Misdemeanor on 500 block of B Avenue

38 year old female

4/13/2023: Willful Disobedience of Court Terms – Misdemeanor on 500 block of B Avenue

65 year old male

4/14/2023: Misuse of Handicap Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

43 year old female





