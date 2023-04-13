Friday, April 14, 2023
Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Close Loss in Overtime to Marin Catholic, 14-13

Graham Bower
On Wednesday, April 12th the Islanders faced a competitive match-up against Marin Catholic, a school from San Francisco. This game was physical, fast, and aggressive. It took so much from each team to get a chance to score. However, Marin Catholic was able to barely inch their way in a sudden death overtime to win the game by one goal with the final of 14-13.

Sydney Dunn, the defensive and offensive star

 

Sydney Dunn is a name we hear often. She is extremely versatile and has the ability to play remarkable offense and defense. She led the Islanders this night with five goals, many ground balls, and crazy defensive stops. Dunn has the ability to make a play when nothing is there and keep the ball in the Islanders possession.

The main issue with the Islanders in the first half was capitalizing on chances. It was tough throughout the whole game due to the light mist coming down, so that was an issue that caused many turnovers. However, in the second half the Islanders got used to it and locked in goals.

Some goals came from Maria Anaya and Lauren Hundley who each had one goal for the night. They both are very fast and have a quick shot and release, keeping the Islanders in the game and making crucial shots on the net in the most intense moments.

Maria Anaya
Lauren Hundley

Goal after goal, she defies the odds – Brooklyn Parma had three goals in this game. Having shots from every angle, her ability to weave and turn in certain ways, and creating space from essentially nothing is very impressive to watch. When recording the game, she is extremely hard to track because of how unpredictable she is and if it fakes out the camera, it fakes out the defender.

Brooklyn Parma

Last, but very much not least is Julia Mineo. Her contributions to every game are always important, whether it’s on the defensive side or offensive side. She does it all. Julia was able to score three goals in the game with her speed, definitive cuts, and jukes. Mineo makes it look easy – her goals are scored as simply as clicking the next episode on Netflix. Everyone always says “one more episode” and ends up binging the entire season, well, Julia says “one more goal” and ends up scoring more and more.

As hard as the Islanders played, they were unable to maintain possession in overtime and the one chance that Marin Catholic had to score they capitalized on, claiming the victory 14-13.

The next home game will be on April 21st at 7pm against Cathedral Catholic. It will be a fun one to watch so come on by.

Scoring Overview:

Sydney Dunn: 5 goals

Julia Mineo: 3 goals

Brooklyn Parma: 3 goals

Lauren Hundley: 1 goal

Maria Anaya: 1 goal

Total: 13 goals



