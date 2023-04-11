Islander Track & Field Competes in Second City League Cluster

Head coach Cameron Gary details the adventures of the Islander Track & Field athletes at the second league cluster meet with Crawford, Kearny, and Lincoln. Looking forward, we have a dual meet with Madison on April 13th, the Cerveny Invite on April 15th, another league Cluster on April 22nd, and the Frosh/Soph Championships on April 22nd. Beginning in May, we’ll be in the League and CIF championship meets. For a full calendar and photos of all our meets, visit our public website at IslanderTrack.com.

Meet Recap From Head Coach Cameron Gary

This week the Islanders participated in a cluster meet with Crawford, Kearny and Lincoln high schools. There were several timing “glitches” that wreaked havoc with the final results. However, we believe most of those issues have been resolved.

In the sprint events, we had several personal record (PR) performances. Among those was a (high school) PR by junior Kaden Brown, who took third place in the Men’s Varsity 100m Dash with a time of 11.41s. Although this is a school PR, it is 1/100 of a second off his all-time PR, which he ran in club competition at the California State Games in the summer of 2022. Also scoring a PR in that event was sophomore Loxly Johnson at 11.83s. In the Junior Varsity event, PRs were achieved by freshman Coltyn Dickerson (13.11s) and sophomore Elliott Spoor (15.30s). On the women’s side, junior Tatiana Potter took 2nd overall in the Varsity 100m Dash with a time of 13.41. Freshman Micaela Gistaro took 3rd in the Varsity 200m, with a time of 27.90s. In the hurdles, junior Jack Delcore won the Varsity Men’s 110m High-Hurdles with a time of 16.70s.

In the Men’s Varsity 200m Dash, Brown took second place overall with a season’s best time of 23.31s. Achieving PRs in this event were sophomore Mason Olsen (25.14), Dickerson (27.01s), and sophomore Jesse Contreras (28.55s). Contreras and Dickerson both competed in the Junior Varsity division. In the 400m Dash, Senior Jaden Banner placed second overall with a PR time of 55.23s. Sophomore Jace Larson won the Junior Varsity division with a PR time of 56.60s.

In the distance events, freshman Nathan Ayan won the Men’s Varsity 800m Run with a PR time of 2:14.89. Ayan also stepped down in distance to make his event debut and placed fourth in the Varsity 400m Dash with a time of 55.76s. Freshman Dylan Nasori also achieved a PR in the Junior Varsity 800m, with a time of 2:49.50.

In the Throwing events, senior Saxton Sylvester threw a PR of 34’ 10.50” to place 5th in the Varsity Men’s Shot Put. Freshman Garret Shumaker threw 23’ 5.00” in the Junior Varsity division. Senior Emma Slaughter threw a PR of 25’ 10.00” to place second in the Women’s Varsity Shot Put. She followed that up with a season’s best throw of 74’ 5.00” to place third in the Varsity Women’s Discus. Sylvester won the Varsity Men’s Discus with a throw of 103’ 11”. Senior Nathan Cohenca threw 69’ 8.00” for a PR. And Shumaker threw 68’2.00” in the Junior Varsity division.

In the jumping events, sophomore Mason Olsen jumped a season’s best of 18’ 9” to place second in the Varsity Men’s Long Jump. Junior Maya Voltin jumped a PR of 29’ 00” to place 3rd in the Varsity Women’s Triple Jump.

Last but not least, Coronado ran its Varsity “A” 4×100 Relay team for the first time this season, placing second with a season’s best time of 44.72s. This is the fastest time run by an Islander sprint relay team since 2018. The Islanders also ran Varsity “A”, Varsity “B” and Junior Varsity Men’s 4×400 relay teams. The Varsity “A” team ran a season’s best time of 3:36.29 to win by over TEN seconds over Kearny! It was the fastest Islander 4×400 time since 2018. This was a statement victory for the Islanders because this same Kearny team nipped the Islanders on the anchor leg for the championship at League Finals last year. Thursday’s time firmly established the Islanders as the top 4×400 Relay team in the City League. The personnel are the same for both relays… Kaden Brown, Jaden Banner, Loxly Johnson, and sophomore Sean Groeneveld.

For more photos from this meet click here.

The day before the meet we took a team picture for the yearbook.

A small version is below with names but if you want to see, download, or print a full-resolution version CLICK HERE.





