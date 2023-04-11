Islander Boys Volleyball Pulverize High Tech High 3-0

This past Friday, April 7, the Islander Boys Varsity Volleyball Team hosted High Tech High San Diego in their fourth league match of the season. With a well-rounded mix of both upper and lowerclassmen, the team finds its strength in its communication and strategy.

The first set was won easily by the Islanders. There are five sets in a game, and the first team to reach 25 points in a set wins a point. Whichever team has the greater number of points wins the game. In the case of this matchup, the Islanders won three sets in a row, ending the game early and taking the win.

While the first set was an easy win, the Islanders had to battle a little harder for the second and third ones. High Tech High seemed to sense the urgency to score a point, and they tailed the Islanders closely during the third set.

However, thanks to well-timed assists from senior Ryan Kimura and sophomore Greyson Glorieux, the offense pressed on. Senior Evan Thoms had several notable spikes. Fellow senior Liam Abernathy and junior Nicholas Redding were also key in blocking.

With this win, the boys now hold an overall record of 8-15 and a league record of 3-1. Their next away game will be on Tuesday, April 11, against Mar Vista and their next home game will be on Wednesday, April 19, against Hoover.





