Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sports

Islander Boys Volleyball Pulverize High Tech High 3-0

2 min.
Bella Villarin
This past Friday, April 7, the Islander Boys Varsity Volleyball Team hosted High Tech High San Diego in their fourth league match of the season. With a well-rounded mix of both upper and lowerclassmen, the team finds its strength in its communication and strategy.

Senior Christian Niebert assists in scoring a point.

The first set was won easily by the Islanders. There are five sets in a game, and the first team to reach 25 points in a set wins a point. Whichever team has the greater number of points wins the game. In the case of this matchup, the Islanders won three sets in a row, ending the game early and taking the win. 

Sophomore Quinten Sylvester serves up a ball.

While the first set was an easy win, the Islanders had to battle a little harder for the second and third ones. High Tech High seemed to sense the urgency to score a point, and they tailed the Islanders closely during the third set. 

However, thanks to well-timed assists from senior Ryan Kimura and sophomore Greyson Glorieux, the offense pressed on. Senior Evan Thoms had several notable spikes. Fellow senior Liam Abernathy and junior Nicholas Redding were also key in blocking.

The back row prepare for a serve.

With this win, the boys now hold an overall record of 8-15 and a league record of 3-1. Their next away game will be on Tuesday, April 11, against Mar Vista and their next home game will be on Wednesday, April 19, against Hoover. 

The Islander Boys Varsity Volleyball Team cheer the players on from the bench.



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family.

