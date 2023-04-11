Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Burglary, Larceny, Shoplifting (4/1-4/7)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/1/2023: Offense Against Public Justice and Tampering With Evidence – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
26 year old female

4/1/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Possession of Cannabis for Nonmedical Use – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
18 year old male

4/1/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
45 year old female

4/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Avenida Del Sol
43 year old male

4/1/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
25 year old male

4/2/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
23 year old male

4/4/2023: Burglary and Larceny – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male

4/4/2023: Driving Without a License and Failing to Stop at a “Stop” Sign – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Del Sol
25 year old female

4/5/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Pomona Avenue
24 year old male

4/6/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue
43 year old male

4/6/2023: False Identification and Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCann Road
22 year old female

4/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
28 year old male



