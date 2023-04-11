Coronado Crime Report: Burglary, Larceny, Shoplifting (4/1-4/7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/1/2023: Offense Against Public Justice and Tampering With Evidence – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

26 year old female

4/1/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Possession of Cannabis for Nonmedical Use – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

18 year old male

4/1/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

45 year old female

4/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Avenida Del Sol

43 year old male

4/1/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

4/2/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old male

4/4/2023: Burglary and Larceny – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

4/4/2023: Driving Without a License and Failing to Stop at a “Stop” Sign – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Del Sol

25 year old female

4/5/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Pomona Avenue

24 year old male

4/6/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue

43 year old male

4/6/2023: False Identification and Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCann Road

22 year old female

4/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male





