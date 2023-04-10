Islander Boys Lacrosse Comes Out on Top in Close Game Against Carlsbad, 7-6

On Friday, April 7th the Islanders brought out energy and aggression. They played fast, physical, and with a lot of heart. Scoring goals, blocking them, and causing turnovers are all so crucial to win a game, and they did all of that, pulling away from Carlsbad and beating them 7-6.

Landon Sutherland started the game strong and scored first for the Islanders. So much of the game ended up back and forth, so getting the jump start on the goals was very crucial.

After the Carlsbad offense scored twice, Derek Sandie stepped up and put another on the board for the Islanders. He received a pass, and with a defender directly in front of his face he released the ball fast and past the face of the defender going into the goal.

Max Kieffer was a sniper this night. He had a total of two goals and was popping off. One goal he had was a quick step back to shake the defender and then he shot a bullet of a ball into the top of the net. Later on in the game, he had a crucial goal that came with style. Receiving a pass from Landon, Max caught it and put the ball into the goal with a beautiful behind the back shot.

When Coronado needed it most, Jared Capin added to the scoreboard, taking a nice left handed shot and sinking the quick goal to extend a lead.

Carlsbad was keeping up with the Islanders and closing in. But Robby Spane wasn’t having any of it. Contributing two goals and winning many of his face-offs, Robby was a star player. Using his fast and accurate shot, along with his agility to weave through defenders he was able to get to scoring positions.

The Islanders took the 7-6 win against Carlsbad. Their next home game will be April 19th against LCC at 7pm.

Scoring Overview:

Robby Spane: 2 Goals

Max Kieffer: 2 Goals

Landon Sutherland: 1 Goal

Jared Capin: 1 Goal

Derek Sandie 1 Goal

Total: 7 Goals





