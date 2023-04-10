Monday, April 10, 2023
Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Comes Out on Top in Close Game Against Carlsbad, 7-6

2 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Friday, April 7th the Islanders brought out energy and aggression. They played fast, physical, and with a lot of heart. Scoring goals, blocking them, and causing turnovers are all so crucial to win a game, and they did all of that, pulling away from Carlsbad and beating them 7-6. 

Final score Coronado Islander boys lacrosse win over Carlsbad

Landon Sutherland started the game strong and scored first for the Islanders. So much of the game ended up back and forth, so getting the jump start on the goals was very crucial.

Landon Sutherland

After the Carlsbad offense scored twice, Derek Sandie stepped up and put another on the board for the Islanders. He received a pass, and with a defender directly in front of his face he released the ball fast and past the face of the defender going into the goal.

Derek Sandie

Max Kieffer was a sniper this night. He had a total of two goals and was popping off. One goal he had was a quick step back to shake the defender and then he shot a bullet of a ball into the top of the net. Later on in the game, he had a crucial goal that came with style. Receiving a pass from Landon, Max caught it and put the ball into the goal with a beautiful behind the back shot.

Max Kieffer

When Coronado needed it most, Jared Capin added to the scoreboard, taking a nice left handed shot and sinking the quick goal to extend a lead.

Jared Capin

Carlsbad was keeping up with the Islanders and closing in. But Robby Spane wasn’t having any of it. Contributing two goals and winning many of his face-offs, Robby was a star player. Using his fast and accurate shot, along with his agility to weave through defenders he was able to get to scoring positions.

Robby Spane

The Islanders took the 7-6 win against Carlsbad. Their next home game will be April 19th against LCC at 7pm. 

Scoring Overview:

Robby Spane: 2 Goals

Max Kieffer: 2 Goals

Landon Sutherland: 1 Goal

Jared Capin: 1 Goal

Derek Sandie 1 Goal

Total: 7 Goals



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football at college in Montana.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.