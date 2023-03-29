Friends of the Library 51st Annual Spring Book Sale – April 15

This year is the 101st Coronado Flower Show and with it comes another annual tradition – the Friends of the Coronado Public Library 51st Book Sale! Like last year, this year’s Book Sale will be held for one day only on April 15, from 9 am until 5 pm on the grounds outside the Winn Room adjacent to the Coronado Library (also known as “Library Park”).

Attendees will find great deals on thousands of books in all genres, fiction and nonfiction, for adults, teens and kids. Special sections will also feature DVDs, CDs, puzzles, rare and exceptional books, and gift items. Most everything is priced from $1- $8; some rare and exceptional books are priced higher.

Please bring your own bags or boxes for your purchases. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Proceeds from every sale will be given to the Library to continue growing great public programs for our community.





