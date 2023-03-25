Islanders Can’t Catch San Marcos in Rain Soaked Boys Lacrosse Game, Lose 7-5

On Wednesday, March 22nd the Islanders took on the San Marcos Knights in a rainy game. They fought hard and battled, but were not able to come out on top, losing 7-5.

The first quarter was all about defense. The San Marcos Knights would have many saves on goal and the Islanders caused many turnovers. The Knights were only able to sneak in two goals, but the Islanders couldn’t produce anything, making the score 2-0 at the end of the first 12 minutes.

San Marcos was able to score another three unanswered goals before halftime, thus extending their lead to 5-0.

Coming out of the break, the Knights scored yet again which sparked a fire in the Islanders. Luca Salata shifted the momentum by being the first Islander to score. With speed and strength, he sprinted through the defense, passed the ball, and shifted to get back to open space. He then received the ball back and unleashed a beam of a shot sending it to the back of the cage. Now on the board, but still trailing by five at 6-1.

Following yet another Knights goal, Jared Capin stepped up and put a second point on the board for the Islanders. Receiving a pass, he quickly released it into the goal, going so fast I’m not sure the Flash could have saved it.

At the end of the third quarter the score was 7-2.

In the fourth quarter, the Islanders stepped it up. They found flow and their defense was able to shut down the Knights not allowing another goal. On the offensive though, Coronado’s goals were stacking up.

Maximus Kieffer was another who scored during the game. He used his elusiveness and vision to find an open spot in the defense, attack it, and inevitably score.

Jared Capin scored yet again as the fourth quarter was winding down. The rain was pouring and the old man was snoring, or should I say San Marcos was snoring because they started to sleep on the Islanders. The Knights’ offense was struggling and their defense seemed to be getting tired. The score was 7-4 with minimal time remaining. The slick turf combined with the speed of the players did not bode well, as there was a lot of slipping and sliding.

After a few missed shots from the Islanders, they got the ball back, and with around five seconds left Landon Sutherland shot a laser from far out which sunk into the back of the net bringing the Islanders to five. But there was no time to complete a comeback. The clock struck zero and the score remained 7-5 San Marcos.

The next home game for the boys will be on April 7th at 7pm against the Carlsbad Lancers.

Scoring Overview:

First Quarter:

San Marcos

San Marcos

2-0 SM

Second Quarter:

San Marcos

San Marcos

San Marcos

5-0 SM

Third Quarter:

San Marcos

Coronado (Luca Salata)

San Marcos

Coronado (Jared Capin)

7-2 SM

Fourth Quarter:

Coronado (Maximus Kieffer)

Coronado (Jared Capin)

Coronado (Landon Sutherland)

Final: 7-5 SM





