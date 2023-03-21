Islander Track Competes at Runge Invite and PRs Abound

The Islander track team competed in its third pre-league meet last Saturday at the Elmer Runge Invite, held this year at University City High School. Beginning this Thursday, we’ll start our league season with a cluster meet that includes Christian, Coronado, Clairemont, and Kearny at Kearny High School. For photos and results of this and all other meets, go to IslanderTrack.com.

Head Islander Track Coach Cameron Gary checks in with a recap of last Saturday’s meet

Freshman distance runner Nathan Ayan continues to impress. He handily won the Frosh/Soph division of the 1600m run with a time of 4:57.90. Please be mindful there were freshmen AND sophomores in his heat… And he still won by over 10 meters. Although it wasn’t his fastest time of the year, it was an impressive performance. Nathan still ranks among the top 15 freshman boys in the San Diego CIF section (228 athletes have times reported).

Junior Lindsey Balsley jumped a season-best performance of 17-feet to win the Long Jump. She currently stands as the 6th ranked girl in the San Diego section, and the #1 girl in the City League. She also opened her 300m Hurdle season with a win, clocking 50.06s. She is also ranked 1st in the City League in that event.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Reif Souder finished 8th overall (out of 34 athletes) with a personal record (PR) time of 44.40s. His time currently places him 38th in the San Diego section (282 athletes), and 5th in the section among sophomores (85 athletes). He also ranks 1st in the City League in that event.

The boys 4×400 Relay finished 5th overall (14 teams finished) with a season’s best time of 3:42.82. The lineup was unchanged from the week before, featuring Sean Groeneveld (sophomore), Jaden Banner (senior), Reif Souder and Loxly Johnson (sophomore).

Individual athletes who registered PR’s in this meet…

Sean Groeneveld in the Frosh/Soph 100m Dash, at 11.53s. His time currently ranks him 12th among sophomores in the San Diego section (347 athletes).

Anthony Jones (sophomore) in the 100m Dash, at 12.26s.

Tatiana Potter (junior) and Charlotte Kuite (sophomore) in the 100m Dash, with times of 13.26s and 13.31s, respectively. Kuite’s time places her equal-15th among sophomores in the San Diego section (324 athletes).

Micaela Gistaro (freshman) in the 200m Dash, at 27.54s. Her time ranks her 15th among freshman in the San Diego section.

Tatiana Potter (junior) in the 200m Dash, at 27.99s.

Rafael Roos (junior) in the 1600m Run, at 4:56.52.

Natalia Amkie (junior) in the 1600m Run, at 6:43.21.

Nathan Cohenca (senior) in the Shot Put, at 24’-4.0”

Jackson Rohrs-Frazier (sophomore) in the High Jump, at 5’-2.0”





