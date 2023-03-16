Islander Boys Golf Match Recap: Weeks of March 6 and March 13

These past two weeks, the Islander Boys Varsity Golf Team has been busy with a total of four home matches and the start of Western League play.

The first of these four matches was held against Canyon Crest Academy. Conditions were just slightly more bearable than the previous week of play. Junior Liam Weaver was the medalist of the match with an impressive round of even-par 36. Senior Mateo Sumner followed with his best score of the season so far: two-over par 38. Sophomore Connor Wray was next with a 43. Freshman Elias Attee, senior Sebastiano Abbot, and sophomore Aiden Trieschman (who made his debut) all carded 46’s to round out the Islanders.

With a cumulative total of 209, the Islanders were narrowly defeated by two strokes 209-207. Despite this loss, the boys kept their heads up and prepared to face off against their next opponent: the Torrey Pines Falcons.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Islanders held a rematch against Torrey Pines at their home course of Coronado. Weaver and Sumner carded rounds of 40. Sophomore Santiago Fuentes scored his personal best of the season: five-over par 41. Wray shot a 46, and sophomore Dani Girault rounded out the team with a 47.

While it wasn’t the boys’ best performances, they battled it out against the best team in the county but fell short of victory 214-206.

The next week, the team was back again on their home turf on Monday, March 13, against the Cathedral Catholic Dons in their first Western League home match. Weaver was once again medalist with another consistent round of one-over par 37. Fuentes marked his lowest score of the season so far with a round of two-over par 38, Wray matched his personal best of the season with a front nine of three-over par 39, and Abbot carded a 45 to earn his best score so far. Sumner rounded out the Islanders with a 46.

Although the Islanders marked their lowest cumulative score of the season with a 205, it unfortunately wasn’t enough to overcome the Dons as they would fall 205-193.

The next day, the Islanders would come back with a burning desire to break their losing streak and card a win in the record books. Despite previously establishing multiple personal records, there was still much potential in this young team as they faced Saint Augustine High School.

Conditions were exceptionally windy, and episodes of rain scattered throughout the round.

Weaver fired his personal record of the season: three-under par 33. This marked the lowest round of the team for the 2023 season yet, and proved just how much talent the junior possesses. Girault also carded his personal low of four-over par 40. Wray matched him with a score of 40, and Fuentes recorded a 45. Sumner rounded out the Islanders with a 47.

The Islanders tied their previous day’s score of 205 to outlast the Saints 225-205 and claim their second victory of the season.

The boys’ Western League record currently stands at 1-2 and their overall at 2-6. Next week, the Islanders look forward to continuing their winning streak in their next two away matches. The first will be held at Fairbanks Ranch Golf Course against Cathedral and the second on Wednesday against Westview at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.





