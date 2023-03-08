Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Illegal Cannabis Possession (2/25-3/3)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/25/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 5th Street
32 year old male

2/28/2023: Possession of Illegal Amount of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
19 year old male

3/2/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
55 year old male

3/2/2023: Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard
25 year old female

3/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 1st Street
19 year old male



