Saturday, March 4, 2023
People

Coronado Rotary Celebrates 97 Years of Service Above Self!

Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado President LuAnn Miller

Coronado Rotary Club recently celebrated 97 years of “Service Above Self” with President Luann Miller at the Coronado Yacht Club. The celebration included 1926 attire, lots of boas, music, cake, flowers, balloons and a brief history by Past-President Steve Duermeyer.  It was a great party!

Coronado Rotary Chorale led by Mary Taylor

Rotary International logo

 



