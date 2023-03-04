Coronado Rotary Celebrates 97 Years of Service Above Self!

Coronado Rotary Club recently celebrated 97 years of “Service Above Self” with President Luann Miller at the Coronado Yacht Club. The celebration included 1926 attire, lots of boas, music, cake, flowers, balloons and a brief history by Past-President Steve Duermeyer. It was a great party!
The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.