Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Eluding a Police Officer (2/18-2/24)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/18/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
21 year old male

2/19/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Ocean Boulevard and Marina Avenue
71 year old male

2/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old female

2/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
32 year old male

2/21/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue
54 year old male

2/23/2023: Willfully Obstructing a Police Officer and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male

2/24/2023: Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Officer – Felony on 163 Freeway and 5 Freeway
26 year old male

2/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

