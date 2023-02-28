Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Eluding a Police Officer (2/18-2/24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/18/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

2/19/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Ocean Boulevard and Marina Avenue

71 year old male

2/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old female

2/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

32 year old male

2/21/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue

54 year old male

2/23/2023: Willfully Obstructing a Police Officer and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

2/24/2023: Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Officer – Felony on 163 Freeway and 5 Freeway

26 year old male

2/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male





