San Diego Native Serves with One of the Navy’s Newest Tilt-rotor Aircraft Squadrons

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Nobles, a native of San Diego, California, serves the U.S. Navy aboard Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30.

Nobles joined the Navy eight years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I had a kid at a young age of 17 and I knew the military would provide many opportunities to my family and me,” said Nobles.

Growing up in San Diego, Nobles attended Morse High School and graduated in 2012. Today, Nobles uses the same skills and values learned in San Diego to succeed in the military.

“My hometown gave me a strong mentality,” said Nobles. “It showed me that you have to be strong minded to get through adversity.”

These lessons have helped Nobles while serving in the Navy.

VRM aircraft are the Navy’s version of the U.S. Marines’ V-22 Osprey. They are designed to replace the C-2A Greyhound, which have provided logistical support to aircraft carriers for four decades.

VRM aircraft are vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft, which have an increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.

According to Navy officials, the mission of VRMs is to provide timely, persistent air logistics for sustained carrier strike group lethality, anywhere in the world.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Nobles is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy’s presence on water and around the globe gives us an upper hand against adversaries, ” said Nobles.

Nobles have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of earning my aircrew wings,” said Nobles. “The job that we do is pretty hazardous. However, I am proud of that because it shows I was able to have the mindset to be put into stressful situations and overcome them.”

As Nobles and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy makes me proud and gives me a lot of opportunities,” added Nobles. “I am able to provide for my family and prepare for the future because of the Navy.





