Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (2/11-2/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Visalia Row

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

34 year old male

2/13/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

50 year old male

2/15/2023: Knowing and Willful Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue

36 year old male

2/16/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and El Chico Lane

82 year old female

2/16/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

2/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and E Avenue

27 year old male

2/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

29 year old female





