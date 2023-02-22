Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication (2/11-2/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Visalia Row
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
2/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
34 year old male
2/13/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
50 year old male
2/15/2023: Knowing and Willful Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue
36 year old male
2/16/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and El Chico Lane
82 year old female
2/16/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
39 year old male
2/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and E Avenue
27 year old male
2/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
29 year old female