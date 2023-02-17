Experience “CODE RED” from CoSA Digital Arts; Interactive 3D Expo Immerses Guests in High-Drama Creations

The CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory presents CODE RED, an exciting 3D exhibit, on Thursday, February 23rd at Coronado High School’s Black Box Theater from 6 to 8pm. Guests are invited to wear Chroma glasses to experience the dramatic 3D effects and “pop” of the color red, exploring themes like film noir, apocalyptic, and sci-fi.

“Anything with red on a dark background will ‘come at you’ and appear 3D with these glasses,” explained Anna Woerman, Digital Arts Instructor. “It’s a hands-on, interactive show.”

Guests will engage with the software, explore hung and digital works, and even chat with student artists. The students have been working on CODE RED since November, according to Woerman.

“I’m always impressed by our students’ creativity when they are working within the constraints of a specific prompt,” said Woerman. “Students have been continuously checking their works in progress with the chroma glasses, making sure their colors pop, and adjusting accordingly.”

CODE RED is a student-produced show. The students have done all of the marketing, producing, and promotion of the show, even building the physical sets for each booth.

Tickets are sold at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for military, student, staff and seniors.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





