CHS Competition Cheer Team Wins JAMZ State

On February 11th, the Coronado High School (CHS) Competition Cheer Team traveled to Bakersfield, California, to compete in the JAMZ State Competition. Coming off the CIF and Nationals wins, the girls were looking to make yet another clean sweep and claim a third title for the season.

“The preparation leading up to State consisted on focusing on the comments made by the judges during Nationals and making necessary corrections since we only had two weeks between the competition,” Coach Lee Smith shared. “The team felt confident. However, we focused on having a clean routine with no deductions more than having a clean sweep.”

Coronado’s division included six other schools, and unlike Nationals, which was a two-day competition, State was held in just one day, making it crucial for the girls to leave their best out on the floor.

The girls scored 0 deductions and were announced State Champions!

Junior Azalea Castro shared some of her experiences throughout the cheer season, “This was my first year of joining the CHS Competitive team and after a clean sweep and throughout the season, my appreciation and love for cheerleading grew even more! After all the tears, sweat, and hard work, hearing your school name get called for first place at cheer competitions is one of the best feelings you can experience because all of those burning burpees, exhausting fullouts, and constant cardio workouts was all worth it in the end.”

Sophomore Lawren Craven commented, “It’s my second year on comp and going undefeated this season feels so rewarding after all of our hard work. We came in this year hungry to win and that’s what we did.”

Senior Chloe Odom also shared, “This comp season was definitely a memorable one for us all! All of our hard work, dedication, and focus on our common goal paid off. Our team, as many others, is comprised of a diverse array of talented ladies. We have been blessed by our supportive families and the support of our community, Coronado! We are SWON, Strong Women of NADO!”

Coach Smith concluded, “We were thrilled that the girls performed so well under pressure and came away with a win and championship rings. It’s been a great ending to an amazing season.”

Congratulations to the CHS Cheer Competition Team! After a well-deserved break, they will begin practicing for the new season in August and will have their first competition in December.





