Monday, December 5, 2022
Sports

Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team Wins CIF Title

1 min.
By Managing Editor

On Saturday, December 3, the Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team beat the defending champions, Westview High School, to win the  CIF title and take home the banner.

Coronado’s CIF Winning Competition Cheer Team. Photo: Madori Gray

The competition cheer team is composed of 15 cheerleaders, freshmen through seniors, and is led by Coaches Casey Popp, Lee Smith, Mario Glaze and Jean Younce.

Coronado Cheer Booster President Madori Gray shared that CIF San Diego Cheer Championships are not like the other sport championships. Saturday’s competition was a one and done performance, where each team has approximately just three minutes to perform. In addition, this was their first competition of the year. They certainly performed well under pressure, showcasing cheer, dance, stunts, pyramids, tumbling and jumps. The competition was held at San Marcos High School where Coronado competed against four other teams.

Next up for the team is continued training with a focus on the upcoming national competition in Las Vegas in January and state competition in February.

If interested in donating to the Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team to help them get funds needed throughout the year, a non-taxable donation to Islander Sports Foundation (please specify CHS Cheer), can be made. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.