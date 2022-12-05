Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team Wins CIF Title

On Saturday, December 3, the Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team beat the defending champions, Westview High School, to win the CIF title and take home the banner.

The competition cheer team is composed of 15 cheerleaders, freshmen through seniors, and is led by Coaches Casey Popp, Lee Smith, Mario Glaze and Jean Younce.

Coronado Cheer Booster President Madori Gray shared that CIF San Diego Cheer Championships are not like the other sport championships. Saturday’s competition was a one and done performance, where each team has approximately just three minutes to perform. In addition, this was their first competition of the year. They certainly performed well under pressure, showcasing cheer, dance, stunts, pyramids, tumbling and jumps. The competition was held at San Marcos High School where Coronado competed against four other teams.

Next up for the team is continued training with a focus on the upcoming national competition in Las Vegas in January and state competition in February.

If interested in donating to the Coronado High School Competition Cheer Team to help them get funds needed throughout the year, a non-taxable donation to Islander Sports Foundation (please specify CHS Cheer), can be made. Contact [email protected] for additional information.





