Monday, February 13, 2023
Community News

Day Trip to Old Globe Theatre – Feb. 23

1 min.

Channel your inner Thespian as you walk the grounds of California's oldest professional theatre. During this 90 minute guided tour find out about the fascinating history, and view the architecture of this beautifully crafted theatre. 

Photo by Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Go on a day trip adventure to Old Globe Theatre for a behind the scenes tour on Thursday, February 23. Participants will meet at the John D. Spreckels Center to travel to the theatre in the city van. Staff has arranged for a 60-minute walking tour to see all three buildings used for performances. Find out interesting historical facts, see the beautiful architecture and hear about the current sets.

Following the tour, there will be free time to enjoy your surroundings. Cost for this event is $37 for residents and $42 for nonresidents. The van will depart from 1019 Seventh Street at 9:30 am.

To register now, visit https://bit.ly/3wtjV00 or call 619-522-7343 for more info.

Participants can expect to be on their feet for the duration of the the tour, so wear comfortable shoes.



