Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

The City of Coronado is now accepting community grant applications from local nonprofits for fiscal year 2023-24.

On February 7, 2023, the City Council approved revisions to the City’s Community Grants program and authorized the release of the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Grant Program applications. The City will accept grant applications from Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Friday, March 31.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer events, services, and activities for the benefit of the Coronado community. Last year, the Council awarded $1,000,000 in community grant funding.

Applicants can find the online application and program documents on the City’s website.

To learn more, contact Kelli Maples at 619-522-7330 or [email protected].






