Friday, February 10, 2023
Business

Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

0 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The City of Coronado is now accepting community grant applications from local nonprofits for fiscal year 2023-24.

On February 7, 2023, the City Council approved revisions to the City’s Community Grants program and authorized the release of the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Grant Program applications. The City will accept grant applications from Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Friday, March 31.

The Coronado Community Grant Program was developed to strengthen Coronado’s sense of community by enhancing Economic Development, Social Services, Arts and Culture, and Community Pride/Sense of Place. Local nonprofits are granted funding to administer events, services, and activities for the benefit of the Coronado community. Last year, the Council awarded $1,000,000 in community grant funding.

Applicants can find the online application and program documents on the City’s website.

To learn more, contact Kelli Maples at 619-522-7330 or [email protected].



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/
A small beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.