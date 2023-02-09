Thursday, February 9, 2023
PODCAST: Coronado Local “Jell-O” Questions “Turkey” About Blue Angels Phantoms and Skyhawks on FPP

Founded and hosted by Coronado local Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello, the Fighter Pilot Podcast interviews Jerry “Turkey” Tucker.

Retired U.S. Navy Commander and two-time Blue Angels demonstration pilot Jerry “Turkey” Tucker describes flying airshow performances first in the F-4 Phantom II and then the A-4 Skyhawk, even years later after a fatal mishap caused Turkey to be drafted back on the team.

