Islander Girls Water Polo Overwhelmed by Bishop’s 16-2

By Bella Villarin
Junior Megan Ledgerwood passes to a teammate on January 24th’s home game against The Bishop’s School.

On Tuesday, January 24, the Coronado Islander girls water polo team faced off against one of the nation’s top-five ranked teams, The Bishop’s School. With their history and reputation of success in the water, the Islanders were prepared to take on the Knights with as much force as they could muster. 

The first period was lights out by the Bishop’s Knights as they fired eight goals past goalie Harper Gilbert while the Islanders themselves were unable to score. Not surprisingly, the Islander defense turned it up a notch during the second and only allowed two goals to slide past, making it 10-0 at halftime.

Junior goalie Harper Gilbert passes to a teammate, and while it was a tough night for the Islanders the team showed pure perseverance and determination.

The girls had a handful of opportunities to score during the third, most notably by junior Megan Ledgerwood and senior Sofia Goikoetxea, but their shots would either deflect off the goal or be saved by the goalie.

Senior Sofia Goikoetxea hurls a shot at the Knights goal.

Finally, in the last period, junior Caraline Wastila scored the first Islander goal. Just a few seconds later, Ledgerwood would hurl one into the back of the net to put the girls back in good spirits. However, the early deficit loomed too large to overcome, and the Islanders would fall to the Knights 16-2.

Junior Caraline Wastila made the first goal of the night against The Bishop’s School.

There was much to take away from this devastating loss, but one of the highlights of the night was the Islander defense, which consisted of juniors Kyla Granados and Allie Ralston. Both girls put up great efforts against the strong Knights offensive, and that is something to commend.

Junior Kyla Granados made an impressive defensive showing on January 24th’s home game against The Bishop’s School.

The Islanders look forward to getting back in the winner’s circle at their next home game against La Jolla on Tuesday, January 31, at 4:30 PM. 

Junior Allie Ralston searches for a teammate to pass to at January 24th’s home game against The Bishop’s School.



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family.

