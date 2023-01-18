Coronado Crime Report: Discharging a Firearm, DUIs (1/7-1/13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

No injures reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

1/8/2023: Battery With Injury – Felony on 800 block of B Avenue

39 year old male

1/8/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard

42 year old male

1/9/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 10th Street and A Avenue

56 year old male

1/9/2023: Discharging a Firearm – Infraction on 600 block of C Avenue

18 year old male

1/9/2023: Discharging a Firearm – Infraction on 600 block of C Avenue

18 year old male

1/10/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Soledad Place

37 year old male

1/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old female

1/11/2023: Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

40 year old male

1/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Strand Way

59 year old male

1/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

1/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male





