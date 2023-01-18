Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Discharging a Firearm, DUIs (1/7-1/13)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Rh Dana Place
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue
No injures reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

1/8/2023: Battery With Injury – Felony on 800 block of B Avenue
39 year old male

1/8/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Glorietta Boulevard
42 year old male

1/9/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 10th Street and A Avenue
56 year old male

1/9/2023: Discharging a Firearm – Infraction on 600 block of C Avenue
18 year old male

1/9/2023: Discharging a Firearm – Infraction on 600 block of C Avenue
18 year old male

1/10/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Soledad Place
37 year old male

1/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old female

1/11/2023: Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
40 year old male

1/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Strand Way
59 year old male

1/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old male

1/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015.

