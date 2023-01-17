Tuesday, January 17, 2023
CommunityCommunity News

CalAm Presents a Free Watershed-Wise Garden Design Webinar – Jan. 24

1 min.
By Managing Editor

Join California American (Cal Am) Water for a free online class about garden design presented by Green Gardens Group, via Zoom, on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm. Learn valuable information about how to successfully design a watershed-wise landscape. The class is free, but registration is required.

In this class you’ll learn how to identify critical steps for successfully designing a watershed-wise landscape. Topics include:

  • Sizing and siting the rainwater capture area
  • Developing a palette of climate-appropriate plants
  • Applying key design principles
  • Laying out a successful planting plan

Check out this introductory video in advance so you’ll be prepared for class:

 

RELATED:

Coronado Couple Win “WaterSmart Landscape Contest”



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.