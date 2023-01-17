CalAm Presents a Free Watershed-Wise Garden Design Webinar – Jan. 24

Join California American (Cal Am) Water for a free online class about garden design presented by Green Gardens Group, via Zoom, on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm. Learn valuable information about how to successfully design a watershed-wise landscape. The class is free, but registration is required.

In this class you’ll learn how to identify critical steps for successfully designing a watershed-wise landscape. Topics include:

Sizing and siting the rainwater capture area

Developing a palette of climate-appropriate plants

Applying key design principles

Laying out a successful planting plan

Check out this introductory video in advance so you’ll be prepared for class:

