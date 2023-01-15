Islander Girls Varsity Soccer Shuts Out Mission Bay 2-0

On January 13, the Coronado Islanders girls varsity soccer team took on the Mission Bay Buccaneers, and just like two days before, they did not allow a single goal and won the game 2-0.

As the girls started the first half they were extremely energized and had great team chemistry. The ball was moving around very well and their footwork was phenomenal. Taking shot after shot on goal, it was either a hair off or the Mission Bay goalie would block the kick. It was intense and you could feel the urge to score.

In the 19th minute, Katelyn McGrath would score the first goal of the night; breaking away from defenders and shooting a laser into the net. She mentioned after the game that once she made the goal, the team “calmed down and realized that if they make good passes that they’ll score.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

The second and final goal of the game was scored in the 38th minute. Just before halftime, Sydney Dunn was able to sneak one by the goalie. She received a pass from Katelyn that would be perfect, and with one touch against the ball, sent it flying in the air and past the goalie, setting the score to 2-0.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

Once the halftime break concluded there was a change in defense for the Buccaneers who put in a new goalie. This change seemed to matter because the Islanders were not able to score again for the rest of the game. But the Islander defense did not allow much to get past them either; and even if a ball did get by, Coronado goalie Olivia Schoettke would be there to scoop it up.

Constant switches from defense to offense from both teams kept the game competitive in the second half even with no scoring. Due to the performance in the first half by the Islander girls and the defensive stops in the second half, the score remained 2-0 as the final whistle blew.

The Islander girls soccer team is now 5-2-3 on the season and 2-0 in League.

Their next home game is scheduled to be on Wednesday, January 18 at 6pm.





