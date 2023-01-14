Last Call for Auditions for Coronado’s Talent – All Ages, All Acts

Sunday, January 22, 2023 is the final call for auditions for the sixth annual Coronado’s Talent show which will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The annual event is a showcase opportunity for people of all ages and all types of acts to perform in front of thousands of viewers. The event is interactive and the audience votes for the winner in real time, with performers competing for cash prizes up to $750 in under-18 and 18-and-older categories.

Live auditions will be held Sunday, January 22 from 12 noon to 3 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Main Stage at Coronado High School. Contestants who cannot audition in person can submit an audition video to [email protected].

The show is produced by Alan Kinzel and underwritten by Donna Salof. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation and Coronado School of the Arts. For more information or to schedule an audition, visit www.coronadostalent.com.





