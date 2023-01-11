Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Hosts Preview Night, Now Accepting Applications for 2023-2024 School Year

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA), San Diego County’s premier public arts conservatory, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. All San Diego students who will be in grades 9-12 in fall of 2023 are invited to apply. In addition, interested students and their parents are invited to attend CoSA Preview Night on Tuesday, February 7th from 6-7:30pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. CoSA students and staff will share information about the different conservatories as well as the application and interview process.

CoSA has six unique conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art.

“CoSA Preview Night is a great way to learn more about the school and the application process. We encourage all interested students and their parents to attend,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Programs with Coronado Unified School District. “CoSA is excited to continue providing an award-winning, pre-professional arts education to students from all over San Diego. We can’t wait to see all the new talent!”

Students are invited to apply online. Applications are due on February 17th, 2023. Students are parents are invited to follow CoSA on Facebook (@coronadoschoolofthearts) and Instagram (@cosasdofficial) to stay current on upcoming news and audition information.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





