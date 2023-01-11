Coronado Recreation’s Dance, Music and Theater Programs – Register Today

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is hosting a variety of dance and theater programs this winter and spring. If your child is between the ages of 3 and 12 and has a flair for expressing themself, then dance, music and theater performance is the perfect activity in which to get them involved.

Ballet, tap, hip hop, dance, cheer, singing and musical theater classes are available for registration. Participants enrolled in these classes learn choreographed dance moves to perform for family and friends on the last day of class. Students in the Musical Theater and Dance program are cast for their part, learn the character lines, learn dance moves, and will perform a showcase of “Sing 2.” In the NEW Sing and Dance Disney Edition class, participants sing and dance to Broadway and Disney musical hits. Junior actors and singers build their self-esteem by developing improvisational skills through theater games and activities. All these performances build confidence and cultivate new friendships.

These six-week programs run January 30 – March 11 and are being held at the Coronado Community Center or Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park.

Don’t miss the chance for your child to be a part of a mini performance. Coronado residents, register online today at coronado.ca.us/register, or everyone can register by phone starting on January 18 at 619-522-7342.

Dance, music and theatre inspires creativity and instills confidence that will last throughout the years. Recreation is pleased to bring these programs so that your child can put some play in their day!





