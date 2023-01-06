Friday, January 6, 2023
Heavy Surf and High Tides Impact Coronado’s Coastline

By Coronado Times
Water went as high up as the fire pits near dog beach. Photo credit: Tiffany Spitzer

The surf is up.

Coronado City workers were seen along Coronado’s coastline beginning to clean up after parts of Coronado’s coastline were flooded with sea water. High tides, strong winds and a west-northwest swell helped to contribute to flooding of beaches, sidewalks and at least one street (Avenida Del Sol) in Coronado.

Above photos courtesy of Susan Spatz.

Waves up to 20 feet have been reported near La Jolla Cove and other parts of San Diego.

This is a developing story.



