Heavy Surf and High Tides Impact Coronado’s Coastline

The surf is up.

Coronado City workers were seen along Coronado’s coastline beginning to clean up after parts of Coronado’s coastline were flooded with sea water. High tides, strong winds and a west-northwest swell helped to contribute to flooding of beaches, sidewalks and at least one street (Avenida Del Sol) in Coronado.

Above photos courtesy of Susan Spatz.

Waves up to 20 feet have been reported near La Jolla Cove and other parts of San Diego.

This is a developing story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronado Times Newspaper (@coronadoisland)

Storm bringing high tides to Del Mar as the waves can be seen crashing into the sea wall of the beachfront homes. pic.twitter.com/7mc5YM0Ge0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 6, 2023

Oceans waves up to 20 feet tall slam San Diego County beaches in wake of big storm https://t.co/RT6dfaY6Pn — The San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) January 6, 2023

The waves, the floods, the erosion… this morning has been absolutely jaw dropping y’all. It’s tempting to view as an isolated incident, however how much more often should we expect events like this given climate change? pic.twitter.com/86yEhYbEeB — Surfrider San Diego (@SurfriderSD) January 6, 2023





