Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Coronado Crime Report: DUI with Injury, Corporal Injury (12/24-12/30)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
24 year old male

12/24/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue
39 year old female

12/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury – Felony on 700 block of Coronado Avenue
57 year old female

12/28/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of Nang Drive
35 year old female

12/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Soledad Place
23 year old male

12/29/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
24 year old male

12/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
35 year old female



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

