Coronado Crime Report: DUI with Injury, Corporal Injury (12/24-12/30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

24 year old male

12/24/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue

39 year old female

12/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury – Felony on 700 block of Coronado Avenue

57 year old female

12/28/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of Nang Drive

35 year old female

12/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Soledad Place

23 year old male

12/29/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

24 year old male

12/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

35 year old female





