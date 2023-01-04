Coronado Crime Report: DUI with Injury, Corporal Injury (12/24-12/30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
12/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
24 year old male
12/24/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue
39 year old female
12/27/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury – Felony on 700 block of Coronado Avenue
57 year old female
12/28/2022: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1500 block of Nang Drive
35 year old female
12/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Soledad Place
23 year old male
12/29/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
24 year old male
12/30/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
35 year old female