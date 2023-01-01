High Winds Topple Palm Tree into Parked Truck

2023 started out with a “bang” at the corner of 8th Street and E Avenue. High winds and heavy rains caused a palm tree to fall onto a parked truck. No injuries have been reported.
And over on 5th and Palm, a tree almost missed a parked car, and thankfully only took off the sideview mirror:
Wind and rain will continue throughout the week. Sandbags are provided by the City of Coronado in these locations:
- Coronado Village, sand bags are available at First Street and Alameda Boulevard; Fourth Street and Alameda, and at North Beach.
- Coronado Cays, sand bags are available across the street from the Cays Fire Station.
To contact the City with any tree, flooding or other City concerns, call 619-522-7300 or click here.