High Winds Topple Palm Tree into Parked Truck

2023 started out with a “bang” at the corner of 8th Street and E Avenue. High winds and heavy rains caused a palm tree to fall onto a parked truck. No injuries have been reported.

And over on 5th and Palm, a tree almost missed a parked car, and thankfully only took off the sideview mirror:

Wind and rain will continue throughout the week. Sandbags are provided by the City of Coronado in these locations:

, sand bags are available at First Street and Alameda Boulevard; Fourth Street and Alameda, and at North Beach. Coronado Cays, sand bags are available across the street from the Cays Fire Station.

To contact the City with any tree, flooding or other City concerns, call 619-522-7300 or click here.





