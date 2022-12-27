Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, Indecent Exposure, DUIs (12/17-12/23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/17/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

12/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old male

12/17/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

64 year old male

12/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

22 year old male

12/20/2022: Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old female

12/20/2022: Offense Against Public Justice, False Vehicle Registration, and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and C Avenue

25 year old male

12/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street

23 year old male

12/23/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

47 year old male

12/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

49 year old male





