Tuesday, December 27, 2022
CrimeFeatured

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, Indecent Exposure, DUIs (12/17-12/23)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/17/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male

12/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male

12/17/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
64 year old male

12/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
22 year old male

12/20/2022: Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old female

12/20/2022: Offense Against Public Justice, False Vehicle Registration, and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and C Avenue
25 year old male

12/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male

12/23/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
47 year old male

12/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
49 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.