Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, Indecent Exposure, DUIs (12/17-12/23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
12/17/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male
12/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male
12/17/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
64 year old male
12/19/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
22 year old male
12/20/2022: Corporal Injury – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old female
12/20/2022: Offense Against Public Justice, False Vehicle Registration, and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 6th Street and C Avenue
25 year old male
12/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male
12/23/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
47 year old male
12/23/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
49 year old male