Coronado Crime Report: Discharging a Firearm, DUI (12/10-12/16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/12/2022: Willfully Discharging a Firearm and Possession of an Assault Weapon

52 year old male

12/13/2022: Driving While on the Phone and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

26 year old male

12/15/2022: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old male

12/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue

25 year old male

12/15/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

33 year old male

12/16/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

38 year old male





