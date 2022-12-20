Coronado Crime Report: Discharging a Firearm, DUI (12/10-12/16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on H Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
12/12/2022: Willfully Discharging a Firearm and Possession of an Assault Weapon
52 year old male
12/13/2022: Driving While on the Phone and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place
26 year old male
12/15/2022: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
52 year old male
12/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue
25 year old male
12/15/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
33 year old male
12/16/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
38 year old male