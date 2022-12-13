Peohe’s is Ready to Host You for the Holidays

Peohe’s has been busy at the Ferry Landing getting ready to help you for your holiday occasions. This Chart House Restaurant is number one for you, your family, your friends, your colleagues, and even a special date night! Peohe’s layout offers several areas to host groups — such as their patio, their dining room, and their semi-private Bay Room. You can inquire about large group accommodations here.

Right now, Peohe’s showcases three decorated trees in the restaurant, the largest is featured in the main dining space. This winter wonderland experience will be up until the first week of January! For those looking for a Peohe’s seasonal meal at home, their Christmas Dinner is available for pickup on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They have everything you need to make it a memorable family meal! Each family pack serves 3-4 people and is served with a seasonal salad, entrée accompaniments, and dessert for the whole family at a cost of $130.00. Pre-order by December 19th!

What you can expect of a Peohe’s dining experience

When you walk into Peohe’s, one of their friendly host staff will greet you. They will lead you from the lobby into the grand dining area, prepare for it to take your breath away! The views of the bay are the best in town. You will sit in one of the plush booths or chairs to review the thoughtfully assembled menu. After choosing a beverage from the extensive wine, beer, or cocktail list, your server will point out some items that might be of interest. Some highlights from the appetizer list include: coconut crunchy shrimp, heirloom and burrata crudo, and of course, jumbo shrimp cocktail!

Dinner & Dessert

After enjoying lively conversation over shared appetizers, your server will answer any questions you have about the menu. While Peohe’s is best known for their seafood, they also offer steak, chicken, and pasta – great for vegetarian guests. If a fun wine and dinner pairing interest you, plan to sign up for March’s U.S. vs France dinner! This will include two glasses of wine per course and provide insight into both French and American wines. Call Peohe’s to learn more about when reservations will be available.

Dessert at Peohe’s is a must. The authentic key lime pie and chocolate lava cake are two of the most popular choices. As you are winding down your evening, you can delight in one last beverage while you wrap up your conversation. Some guests choose an evening coffee or nightcap. For a great after dinner drink, Coronado local Kelly shares, “their Chocolate and Bourbon is the best! I often go with my girl friends and we relax at the bar and still have a bay view.” The Chocolate + Bourbon includes Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Tiramisu Italian Liqueur, and Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters.

Come in Today!

Peohe’s welcomes all guests for all types of occasions. Enjoy a 45 minute work lunch or a family event. Located at the Ferry Landing, guests can enjoy a drink, a dinner, or dessert, all of which pair well with a walk along the bay afterwards!

Peohe’s at the Coronado Ferry Landing

1201 First Street, Coronado

619-437-4474





