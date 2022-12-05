Monday, December 5, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, Battery (11/26-12/2)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/26/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
19 year old male

11/26/2022: Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way
54 year old male

11/26/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
54 year old male

11/27/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Cabrillo Avenue
42 year old female

11/30/2022: Driving Without a License and Driving With Opened Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
29 year old female

12/2/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor
25 year old male

12/2/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Inchon Court
25 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015.

