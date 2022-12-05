Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents, Battery (11/26-12/2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/26/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

19 year old male

11/26/2022: Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

54 year old male

11/26/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

54 year old male

11/27/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Cabrillo Avenue

42 year old female

11/30/2022: Driving Without a License and Driving With Opened Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

29 year old female

12/2/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor

25 year old male

12/2/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Inchon Court

25 year old male





