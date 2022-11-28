Rotary Santa Returns for 93rd Year to Make Local Deliveries

He’s coming to town!

Santa Claus returns for the 93rd year of traditional visits to Coronado homes on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th to deliver presents to local girls and boys from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Assisted by members of the Rotary Club of Coronado, Chase Bank and the Coronado Fire Department, Jolly Old St. Nicholas asks parents, grandparents or guardians to drop their presents off at Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Avenue, beginning on Friday, December 16th and through Thursday, December 22nd. The presents may be dropped off during the hours of noon to 5 pm Friday and Monday through Thursday, and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday. The Elves are only receiving the presents dropped off at Chase Bank.

A reminder to all the gift givers out there, the presents must be gift wrapped, and have the child’s name, address, and a phone number clearly marked on the outside. All presents will be logged in by the Rotary Elves to ensure no one is left out on Christmas Eve.





