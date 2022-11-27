Monday, November 28, 2022
Track & Field Pre-Season Training Underway

By George Green

For those who plan to run track this season, head coach Cameron Gary is holding pre-season practice on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday after school at the track. For more info please go to the IslanderTrack.Com website.



