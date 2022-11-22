Holiday Fun at the John D. Spreckels Center

Enjoy the holidays with the John D. Spreckels Center by taking part in the fun activities coming up this December.

Start off the month by making your own cork ornament at our “Crafts and Cocoa by the Tree” activity on Thursday, December 1 at 2 pm. Warm cocoa or coffee and a small snack will be served as you make your newest ornament! This will be a great time to share your holiday stories and traditions while getting creative. Please register in advance. Cost is $2 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. Visit, https://bit.ly/3OcY1WQ to register online.

Move over doughnuts, it’s “Cookies with a Cop!” Join officers from the Coronado Police Department for free festive cookies and coffee in the Spreckels lounge on Friday, December 9 at 11 am. This will be a great time to get to know the officers that serve the community and will allow attendees an opportunity to ask questions.

December 19-23 take part in our “Holiday Spirit Week.” Each day on this week, our patrons can participate by wearing the designated festive item of the day which will result in earning a raffle ticket. Receive up to five raffle tickets – which will increase participants’ chances of winning a prize. Tickets will be drawn, and winners announced in the Spreckels lounge at 11:30 am on Friday, Dec. 23. If you are not able to make it on this day, do not worry, you will be contacted with regard to your winnings! This event is free and those 50 and up are invited to participate. There will be flyers available at the center providing full details.

For more information, come by and visit us at 1019 Seventh Street or call 619-522-7343.

The John D. Spreckels Center is wishing all a happy holiday season and is looking forward to putting some play in your day!





