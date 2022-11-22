Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Coronado Families Cook 1,000 lbs of Turkey for Monarch School

Coronado families cooked 1,000 pounds of turkey for unhoused students & families at the Monarch School for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Monarch School Thanksgiving Dinner prep. Photo Courtesy Monarch School, 11.19.22

Rick “Mr. Rick” Shaughnessy, Coronado resident and long-time volunteer at the Monarch School, helped bring about 1,000 pounds of turkey for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner at the school.

Dozens of local families cooked turkeys in their homes and brought them to Coronado High School to then be taken to the school. The Monarch School, the nation’s only public K-12 school for unhoused youth, served their annual Thanksgiving dinner on November 19 to about 300 students and families this year thanks to Mr. Rick, Project Connect and other generous volunteers and restaurant donors.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

