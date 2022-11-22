Coronado Families Cook 1,000 lbs of Turkey for Monarch School

Rick “Mr. Rick” Shaughnessy, Coronado resident and long-time volunteer at the Monarch School, helped bring about 1,000 pounds of turkey for this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner at the school.

Dozens of local families cooked turkeys in their homes and brought them to Coronado High School to then be taken to the school. The Monarch School, the nation’s only public K-12 school for unhoused youth, served their annual Thanksgiving dinner on November 19 to about 300 students and families this year thanks to Mr. Rick, Project Connect and other generous volunteers and restaurant donors.

You can probably find some of your friends and neighbors cooking turkeys (all photos courtesy of Monarch School):





