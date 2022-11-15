CoSA Dance Performance Explores the Power of Memories “The Art of Reminiscing”

This winter, the Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) honors Alzheimer’s Awareness in The Art of Reminiscing, an evening of original choreography that journeys through a lifetime. Join the conservatory for an evocative and sentimental evening of dance and music on December 9th and 10th at 7pm in the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at https://29168.encoreticketing.com/r/events/.

“Dance provides a deep and meaningful way to explore and process life,” said Gina Bolles Sorensen, Dance Conservatory Director. “When movement and music are paired together, as they are in our work, the results range from beautifully intimate to playful and powerful.”

The production, which features the choreography of six members of the faculty and ten student choreographers, fleshes out a performance that celebrates the experience of growing and aging, exploring many of the regrets and delights known universally around the world.

One notable piece in the program is a collaborative creation designed by the CoSA Dance Tour Group, an elite group of student performers and choreographers in grades 10-12. In “New Breath,” the CoSA Dance Tour Group excavates themes on birth, including the process of entering new spaces, starting new chapters, and the inception of creativity. The concert culminates with a finale choreographed by Sorensen featuring the entire 17-member ensemble. “After Party” is a celebration of life on earth and a creative interpretation of the journey into the hereafter.

“During the process of creating this concert, we learned that many of our CoSA Dance families have been affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Sorensen. “The students and I feel a responsibility to honor individuals and families who have been on such a challenging journey. We are committed to using our art to contribute to conversations about these diseases in our community.”

CoSA is partnering with local Alzheimer’s Associations to make tickets available to affected families. In addition, there will be opportunities to make donations to local Alzheimer’s Associations before and after the show.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org





