Come “FIND YOUR FIT” with Coronado’s Performance Elite

Come FIND YOUR FIT with Performance Elite to finish out 2022 strong! Our introductory promotion to experience two weeks of unlimited group training for you, or you and a friend, presents an unparalleled opportunity to discover what suits your fitness palate!

Performance Elite provides a wide range of training styles and services, from personal training to group exercise classes, personalized health coaching, aquatic exercise and swim training, free workshops and more. We are certain that we will help you find the right moves to bring you closer to your health and fitness goals! Click here to register for the promo!

Our ButtKickers group training camp, initiated in August of 2020, was our first answer to the call for outdoor group fitness. This first venture has evolved into a broader scope of training from Power Hour, for those wanting a high intensity challenge, to Fit for Life, a low impact workout that is suited to any age or level of fitness as its focus is to develop a powerful structure with exercises focused on joint stability, posture and balance.

To round out our group exercise classes that mostly target and challenge your total body fitness, we have added Zumba to our menu. Working the body’s aerobic conditioning was never so fun!

The team at Performance Elite continually strives to address the variety of fitness needs of Coronado and the broader community, which includes our young people. So besides our swimming lessons and competitive edge training for the youth, we are proud to announce one of our newest courses, Peak Performance. Geared towards educating and training teens and collegiate individuals about health and physical conditioning, this course gives participants a head start on optimizing their energy and vitality which percolates into all manners of living and success.

In addition, Performance Elite offers free clinics to the community on a regular basis. These are mostly held at Spreckels Park, and this month are featuring a Holiday Wellness Workshop on Saturday, NOV 12, at 10 am. For more information or to register, click here!

Lastly, for more information about our team of trainers, group classes, and specialized training and services, please go to

