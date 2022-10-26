Sharp Coronado Now Offering New Weight-Loss Surgery

While many people can reach or maintain a healthy weight by eating a nutritious diet and regularly exercising, there is a population of people for which these general lifestyle choices alone don’t work. Individuals who have severe obesity often find that simply reducing calorie intake and increasing physical activity is inadequate and leads — at best — to temporary weight loss.

Most people who have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, categorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as Class 3 obesity or “severe” obesity, have struggled with their overall health for years. Not only do they often experience struggles related to self-image and energy levels, but they also risk major health issues, such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.

What many don’t realize is that obesity is a metabolic illness. Without addressing the underlying metabolic illness of severe obesity, diets and exercise often fail. However, bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, can provide long-term weight loss success when combined with lifestyle changes.

Sharp at forefront of innovative treatment

Until recently, weight loss surgical options included the lap band, sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. However, these procedures do not always address the needs of people who have gained weight back after previous bariatric surgery. And those people with a BMI of greater than 50, or 200 pounds or more over their ideal body weight, may also find these options ineffective.

According to experts at Sharp Coronado Hospital, there is now an innovative medical procedure available for this population: SADI, or single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass. SADI is intended for people with a high BMI or who have regained weight after a sleeve gastrectomy. Sharp Coronado offers the procedure, the first of its kind at Sharp.

“SADI works by combining the benefits of a sleeve gastrectomy with the benefits of gastric bypass,” says Dr. Sunil Bhoyrul, FRCS, FACS, medical director of Bariatric Surgery at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Patients can realistically expect to lose 40% of their body weight and have all the advantages of tried and tested, safe, minimally invasive surgery.”

Board-certified bariatric surgeons Dr. Bhoyrul and Dr. Pascal Bortz have performed more than 5,000 bariatric surgeries combined. They work alongside a dedicated bariatric team — which includes nurse practitioners, dietitians and clinical psychologists — that offers comprehensive weight management and support before, during and after surgery.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the SADI procedure and other treatment options to the Coronado community and beyond,” Dr. Bhoyrul says. “Having SADI in our range of surgical options truly allows us to be world leaders and tailor the surgical approach to the needs of individual patients. It differentiates us from many ‘one-size-fits-all’ practices.”

How the SADI procedure works

The SADI procedure is performed under general anesthesia. First, several small incisions are made in the abdomen. Using laparoscopic, or robotic, techniques, the patient’s stomach is reduced in size by about 80%, leaving a small, sleeve-shaped pouch that can hold less food.

The lower part of the stomach is then disconnected from the upper part of the small intestine and reconnected lower in the small intestine. This change in anatomy creates significant hormonal changes in the body that drastically improve a patient’s metabolism and decrease absorption of fats and calories. After surgery, most patients leave the hospital in one to two days and return to their normal activities within 14 to 28 days after surgery.

SADI offers greater benefits than dieting because it makes the stomach smaller; affects the hunger hormone (ghrelin), decreasing the drive to eat; improves hormones that cause diabetes and heart failure (GLP-1); changes the gut bacteria that live in the digestive tracts (microbiome); and changes the bile acid pool, helping to regulate metabolism. The procedure truly maximizes all known and scientifically proven mechanisms of weight loss, Dr. Bhoyrul says.

Which weight loss surgery is best?

SADI, while not for everyone, is an important option for surgical weight loss and allows doctors to choose the best option to meet a person’s individual needs. Doctors consider many factors before recommending a particular procedure, including the amount of weight a person intends to lose and preexisting medical conditions.

“Every patient is different,” Dr. Bhoyrul says. “We ask that patients remain open-minded to the options and let the assessment determine the recommended surgical option for you and your body type.”

Each person responds differently to surgical weight loss treatment. However, Dr. Bhoyrul says patients can expect dramatic improvement in their health over time.

“I am thrilled that Sharp HealthCare can provide this advanced treatment option,” he says. “We are proud to offer comprehensive, safe and affordable bariatric surgery to the San Diego community.”

