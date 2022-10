A quadruplet with cerebral palsy isn’t letting her disability keep her from her passion. She’s an adaptive surfing champion, and her nonprofit, Team Quinn, is teaching other people with disability to enjoy a sport that was once unavailable to so many.

Video embed courtesy of Greg Bledsoe and NBX LX:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Bledsoe (@a_greg_bledsoe)

