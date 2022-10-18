Looking for tips to qualify for your jumbo loan? In this article, we will outline crucial tips for AZ and CA owner occupied and investment property jumbo loans. Our Team of Jumbo Loan Experts is here for you from start to finish. It is so important to have personal mortgage advisors that will guide you throughout this grueling and complicated mortgage loan process. We will make it EZ for you! On the spot advice and assistance. We feature dozens of unique Jumbo Loan Programs for your luxury properties! We always price out with all of them to ensure you are being presented with the very best pricing.

Valor Lending Group even has 10% Down Arizona and California Jumbos available up to Two Million Dollars including a few options with NO mortgage insurance.

If you are a real estate investor, self-employed, or full document qualifier we have many different loan options that will fit all your needs.

Valor Lending Group can provide jumbo loan financing for primary residence, second homes or investment properties.

Jumbo loans for your luxury properties in AZ and CA

We have helped thousands of Californians and real estate investors nationwide. We are excited to announce we are now serving all of Arizona.

We have the Arizona and California New Latest 10% Down Valor Jumbo Loans!

Tips to qualify for your jumbo loans:

This is a full document, tax return loan. If for any reason you don’t qualify for this program, we have many more options and we will tailor a funding solution to your specific scenario.

These programs typically require a 45% or less DTI (debt to income ratio) and even as low as 35% on our 10% down jumbo’s

Credit scores are typically 700+ to qualify but we get exceptions on occasion, so run it past us.

Valor’s Jumbo Loans generally require 20-35% down for best pricing however, we do offer the 10% down jumbo up to $2M

Self-employed borrowers require that we average 2 years AGI on your tax returns

We fund Jumbo Loans up to $30,000,000 but the LTV (loan to value) is reduced for larger loans

We will source all deposits for the past 2 months, so be sure that you do not deposit over $2,000 in cash per month and that your funds are seasoned in the account as required by the specific program (usually 2 months)

We will use your 2 years most recent tax returns, W-2’s, and 30 days most recent pay stubs for the income documentation

What is a Jumbo Loan?

A Jumbo Loan is a full document, conventional home loan that surpasses the conforming lending limits of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae within your specific county. 2022 limit is $987,500 for an SFR in San Diego County.

Valor Lending Group has several full document financing solutions for purchase, refinance, and cash out Jumbo Loans, we have options that allow you to secure and maintain the luxury property of your dreams.

Why Use Jumbo Loans?

When buying or refinancing a luxury property that exceeds your county’s loan limits (typically over $1M in CA)

To avoid high cost stated income and hard money loans

Home prices keep rising so more and more jumbos are needed for the community

Traditional mortgage lenders require tax returns, W-2s, and paycheck stubs to determine monthly income. For salaried and hourly borrowers, the lenders look at gross income for qualifying purposes. But for self-employed borrowers, traditional mortgage lenders look at net income, the adjusted gross income showing on tax returns. The qualifying income is viewed in conjunction with all debts, and a debt-to-income (“DTI”) ratio is calculated. Traditional mortgage lenders would be required to have a DTI of no more that 43%, however, at Valor Lending Group our funding sources typically allow up to 50% DTI and a lower credit score and down payment requirement.

How Do You Qualify for A Jumbo Loan?

You qualify for a Jumbo Loan in the same way as a conventional or high balance loan, with full documentation, such as two years tax returns, W2s, most recent pay stubs, etc.

Valor 10% Down All New Jumbo Loan Programs | Highlights:

Up to 90% Max LTV | As low as 10% down jumbo loans (Up to$2M)

90% Max LTV | As Low as 10% Down!

Gift funds are allowed

40-year fixed term with IO options available in many cases

Max Loan Up to $30MM!! (Most lenders cap at $2M-$3M)

Flexible Guidelines

15-, 20-, 25- & 30-Year Fixed Interest Rates, and ARM’s for lowest rates

Non-occupant co-borrower + Gift Funds

Interest-Only with 680 + Fico

80% LTV cash out (Up to $1.5M)

4-year seasoning – short sales + bankruptcy

3-years seasoning – foreclosure

Valor Lending Group can also fund your fast-hard money jumbo loan up to $25M in as little as 7 days often without an appraisal.

Recap of our Loan Products:

We also offer:

10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Year Fixed, Conventional Conforming Loans High Balance Conforming aka Super Conforming Jumbo’s to $20M / Super low rates! / 10% down Jumbo to $2M FHA, USDA ARM’s Reverse mortgages up to $3M Value Refinance including Cash Out

