Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication, & Hit and Runs (10/8-10/14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
Major injury reported.
Hit and Run on 8th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
10/8/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
54 year old male
10/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
10/8/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Green Turtle Road
52 year old male
10/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
30 year old male
10/9/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
23 year old male
10/10/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 3rd Street
32 year old male
10/10/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on NASNI
27 year old female
10/11/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard
25 year old male
10/11/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Visalia Row
30 year old female
10/11/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
30 year old male
10/12/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue
28 year old male
10/12/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
24 year old male
10/12/2022: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 4500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
20 year old male
10/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
49 year old male
10/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Failing to Inform the DMV of an Address Change – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 9th Street
29 year old male