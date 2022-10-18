Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Public Intoxication, & Hit and Runs (10/8-10/14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Major injury reported.

Hit and Run on 8th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Loma Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/8/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

54 year old male

10/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

10/8/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Green Turtle Road

52 year old male

10/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

30 year old male

10/9/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

23 year old male

10/10/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of 3rd Street

32 year old male

10/10/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on NASNI

27 year old female

10/11/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard

25 year old male

10/11/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Visalia Row

30 year old female

10/11/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

30 year old male

10/12/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue

28 year old male

10/12/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

24 year old male

10/12/2022: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 4500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old male

10/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

49 year old male

10/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Failing to Inform the DMV of an Address Change – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 9th Street

29 year old male





