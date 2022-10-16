Sunday, October 16, 2022
Overview on Statewide and Local Ballot Measures (Video)

On Wednesday, October 12th, the Coronado Democratic Club was pleased to host a presentation by Susan Baxter from the League of Women Voters. Susan shared the League’s overview on all the statewide and local ballot measures that residents of Coronado will see on the ballot on November 8th.

Her presentation was straightforward, easy to follow, and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/13Hbj2Y6IZc.

The League has been providing this service for 100 years and is a trusted source for all voters. You can also find the PowerPoint presentation used by the League at https://cavotes.org/sites/default/files/2022-LWVCEF_ProsCons-Eng-090622.pdf.

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

