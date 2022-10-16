Overview on Statewide and Local Ballot Measures (Video)

On Wednesday, October 12th, the Coronado Democratic Club was pleased to host a presentation by Susan Baxter from the League of Women Voters. Susan shared the League’s overview on all the statewide and local ballot measures that residents of Coronado will see on the ballot on November 8th.

Her presentation was straightforward, easy to follow, and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ 13Hbj2Y6IZc.

The League has been providing this service for 100 years and is a trusted source for all voters. You can also find the PowerPoint presentation used by the League at https://cavotes.org/sites/ default/files/2022-LWVCEF_ ProsCons-Eng-090622.pdf.





