These Four Candidates Represent the Values and Commitment Critical to our Students and Parents

Submitted by Chuck Charter and Patti Flores-Charter

Our four children were raised in Coronado and attended CUSD. They loved their teachers and made life-long friends. When we had a question or concern we reached out to their teachers and worked collaboratively together. We are also recently retired educators working over three decades in public education with roles as teachers, campus leaders, and administrators who worked closely with our board members.

We have researched candidate statements at forums, in articles, and in person. For us, these four candidates represent the values and commitment critical to our students and parents. For a district to be successful we need board members who can role model respectful listening, learning, and problem solving as they work with the complexity of school policies, budget development, and implementation of school law and mandates. We need members who value the roles of all parents, teachers, and administrators and respect our public school system, a hallmark of our democracy. Thus we are endorsing:

Full terms:

  • Stephanie Anderson
  • Alexia Palacios-Peters
  • Malachy “Mal” Sandie

Vacant seat:

  • Renee Cavanaugh

Chuck Charter and Patti Flores-Charter

 

 



